Cheshire High School coach fighting for his job, with support from his football family

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A well-respected high school football coach is fighting for his job in Cheshire. Don Drust met with board of education officials Monday to talk about his future with the Rams.

When word got out that his job was in jeopardy, more than a hundred current and former players showed up outside the meeting to show support for Drust.

According to sources, there was apparently a clerical issue with a coaching certificate. That error has been corrected.

School officials will not comment on personnel matters, but fans of coach Drust are certainly not happy with what’s going on in town. Former player Jason Shumilla said it was important to be here for coach Drust.

“We’re here just to support coach Drust, help show what he’s instilled in us farther than football,’ said Shumilla. “He’s taught us a lot of lessons and one is being part of a family. And we just want to be here for him when things might not be going too well.”

“It just shows you how good of a guy he is,” Cheshire team captain Nick Didomizio adds. “Throughout the years, and making such an impact on everyone’s life. From players that played before me and in the future. And it just shows what he teaches kids and how much people respect him for what he does and how he treats everyone.”

Monday’s meeting didn’t result in any decisions. More discussions are planned in the near future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Cheshire High School football coach fighting for his job, with support of his football family

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheshire High School football coach fighting for his job, with support of his football family"

New Haven forms committee over future of Christopher Columbus statue removed from Wooster Square

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven forms committee over future of Christopher Columbus statue removed from Wooster Square"

Person rescued after falling through floor, into deep well inside historic Guilford home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Person rescued after falling through floor, into deep well inside historic Guilford home"

Waterbury opens 4 COVID-19 testing sites in latest push for response efforts

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury opens 4 COVID-19 testing sites in latest push for response efforts"

Man fatally shot at La Quinta Inn, New Haven PD investigating

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man fatally shot at La Quinta Inn, New Haven PD investigating"

'Ice the Beef': Rally against gun violence, to honor victims of gun violence held in New Haven Sunday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'Ice the Beef': Rally against gun violence, to honor victims of gun violence held in New Haven Sunday"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss