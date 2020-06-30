Cheshire High School coach fighting for his job, with support from his football family

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A well-respected high school football coach is fighting for his job in Cheshire. Don Drust met with board of education officials Monday to talk about his future with the Rams.

When word got out that his job was in jeopardy, more than a hundred current and former players showed up outside the meeting to show support for Drust.

According to sources, there was apparently a clerical issue with a coaching certificate. That error has been corrected.

School officials will not comment on personnel matters, but fans of coach Drust are certainly not happy with what’s going on in town. Former player Jason Shumilla said it was important to be here for coach Drust.

“We’re here just to support coach Drust, help show what he’s instilled in us farther than football,’ said Shumilla. “He’s taught us a lot of lessons and one is being part of a family. And we just want to be here for him when things might not be going too well.”

“It just shows you how good of a guy he is,” Cheshire team captain Nick Didomizio adds. “Throughout the years, and making such an impact on everyone’s life. From players that played before me and in the future. And it just shows what he teaches kids and how much people respect him for what he does and how he treats everyone.”

Monday’s meeting didn’t result in any decisions. More discussions are planned in the near future.