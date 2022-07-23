CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday marked 15 years since the horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever.

The murders of Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her daughters, Hailey and Michaela, in the Cheshire home invasion shocked the state and the nation.

Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit Family Foundation, run by the lone survivor of that horrible day, Dr. William Petit.

He leaned on his family and friends to get him through the darkest days of his life, and shares his thoughts on how to help others going through a difficult time.

“I think that’s part of the message when you have a friend who is going through a hard time, you just have to be there,” Petit said. “Ninety percent of the issue is showing up. You don’t have to have the perfect expression, you don’t have to have the perfect comment because there is no perfect comment when you lose a child, a spouse. When you lose a friend, there’s no perfect word or expression or quote that’s going to make it get better, but just to be there.”

The Petit Foundation has grown over the years by helping victims of violence, providing scholarships for young students