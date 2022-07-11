CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Cheshire police are searching for an 18-year-old who was last seen swimming at a park on Sunday afternoon.

Police said around 4:18 p.m., officers responded to Mixville Park for the report of the teen going missing. The teen was last seen swimming in the pond at the park.

The Cheshire Fire Department responded to the scene and initiated a search of the surface of the pond utilizing their fire department boats. A search of the surrounding area was also conducted.

Members of the Region #5 Dive Team responded and search the pond until around 9 p.m. The search was scheduled to resume Monday at 8 a.m.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, the search had been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Cheshire Police.