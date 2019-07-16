Chicago alligator captured 1 week after it was 1st spotted in lagoon: Police

An alligator floats in the Humboldt Park Lagoon, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Chicago. Officials couldn’t say how the creature got there, but traps are being placed around the lagoon in hopes the animal will swim into one and be safely removed. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

(ABC News) — An alligator has been captured in Humboldt Park Lagoon in Chicago overnight, police confirmed Tuesday morning, one week after the reptile was first spotted there.

The gator, nicknamed “Chance the Snapper,” is between 4 and 5 feet long, specialists said, according to Chicago police. It was believed to have been a pet that someone dropped off at the lagoon, Jenny Schlueter, a spokeswoman for Chicago Animal Care and Control, told ABC News last week.

An alligator floats in the Humboldt Park Lagoon on July 9, 2019, in Chicago.

Update from the Humboldt Park Lagoon: the alligator was last seen by a Officer earlier this morning around 2am and has not been seen since. Officers from and are working with the Dept to safely and humanely capture the animal.

(MORE: Chicago officials close park in hopes 'calm and quiet' will cause alligator 'Chance the Snapper' to resurface)

Police said the gator was captured safely and humanely.

Alligator captured in Chicago on July 16, 2019.

Authorities will release more information at a news conference Tuesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

