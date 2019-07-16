Chicago authorities searching for 5-foot long alligator

(WTNH) — With each passing day, the hunt for a 5-foot long alligator in Chicago has searchers on edge.

The alligator was spotted in the waters in the eastern half of Humbolt Park. The park has since been closed and people are being told to stay away.

It seems that gator has been lurking in a lagoon for the better part of a week. It was likely dumped their by its owner.

