Chick-fil-A named America’s favorite fast food chain

(WSPA) – Chick-fil-A has once again been named America’s favorite fast food chain.

It has taken the top spot on the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) for four years in a row.

The ACSI is based on input from nearly 23,000 consumers.

Chick-fil-A scored an 86 on the ACSI’S 100-point scale. That’s one point lower than the chain received last year.

This year, the lowest-ranked fast food chain was McDonald‘s, with a score of 69.

