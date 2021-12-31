Chick-fil-A reveals most-ordered menu items of 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, the restaurant is sharing its customers most-ordered items of the year — and the top choice may surprise you. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WETM) – Chick-fil-A remains one of the most popular fast-food chains in the United States, having recently ranked first in customer satisfaction for the seventh year in a row, as determined by the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Now, as 2021 comes to a close, the restaurant is sharing its customers most-ordered items of the year — and the top choice may surprise you. In all six of the company’s regions, the most-ordered item was Waffle Potato Fries, and not the chain’s signature Chicken Sandwich.

Soft drinks were also extremely popular across the board, nabbing the No. 2 spot in every region.

Chick-fil-A Nuggets and the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich fared almost as well in the rankings, while menu items such as Sweet Ice Tea and Lemonade remained popular.

Here’s a breakdown of the most popular items in each region of the country:

Southeast region:

Waffle Potato Fries™ Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Chick-fil-A® Nuggets Sweet Iced Tea Hash Browns Regular Lemonade Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit Spicy Chicken Sandwich Chick-n-Minis™ Mac & Cheese

Atlantic region:

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Chick-fil-A Nuggets Sweet Iced Tea Hash Browns Regular Lemonade Spicy Chicken Sandwich Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit Chick-n-Minis Mac & Cheese

Northeast region:

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Nuggets Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Regular Lemonade Sweet Iced Tea Spicy Chicken Sandwich Hash Browns Spicy Deluxe Sandwich Mac & Cheese Chick-fil-A® Deluxe Sandwich

Midwest region:

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Nuggets Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Regular Lemonade Spicy Chicken Sandwich Mac & Cheese Spicy Deluxe Sandwich Sweet Iced Tea Hash Browns Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich

Southwest region:

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Nuggets Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Sweet Iced Tea Regular Lemonade Hash Browns Spicy Chicken Sandwich Spicy Deluxe Sandwich Mac & Cheese Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis

West region: