Chicopee police officer killed in East Windsor motorcycle crash

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Chicopee Police Department

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department in Massachusetts is in mourning after an officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Connecticut on Tuesday afternoon.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Chief William Jebb said Officer Angela Santiago was killed in the crash in East Windsor.

She was off duty at the time and was traveling on separate motorcycles with her twin sister when the incident occurred, Jebb said.

Officer Santiago was in her early 30s and was with the department since 2014.

She was recently a school resource officer for the Chicopee High School and is a U.S. Army veteran.

Chief Jebb said the crash is still being investigated and has sent the Chicopee Accident Reconstruction Team to assist with the investigation if needed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

