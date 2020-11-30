Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis retires after more than 3 decades with News 8

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is sending warm wishes to Mark Davis, who announced on Monday that he is retiring from broadcast journalism after more than 50 years.

Davis, a multi-Emmy Award-winning Chief Political Correspondent, worked for News 8 for nearly 37 years.

“Labor Day of 1966 was the first time I stepped foot in a broadcasting station, and I still enjoy this business every day,” he once told News 8. “I got my first real job on the radio in the summer of 1967 while still in college…holy smokes!”

Davis took a leave of absence in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While he and his wife, Betsy, are in good health, Davis said he sees “no safe path back to work” due to his age and has decided to retire.

To my WTNH/News 8 colleagues; Want to tell everyone you are doing a great job and assure anyone that worked with me last week that I am not ill, nor is Betsy. Just following directives from public health officials to stay home.

Best wishes to all and be sure to stay safe.

M — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) March 19, 2020

During his departure, Davis thanked his co-workers and viewers for their support and interest over the years.

“I would like to thank my co-workers past and present, and especially Photographer Joe Sferrazza for helping me look good (in many ways) over the past 36 years. Most of all I would like to thank the viewers for their continued support over the decades.”

Davis kept his upbeat and humorous attitude, even while sharing the somber news.

“On a personal note, for the first time in more than 50 years I was able to stay home on election night and watch a movie. It was great!”

Mark is a legend. He is the dean of politics. What an amazing career and body of work. We, at News 8, are grateful for his effort, passion and commitment for the last 37 years and wish him and his family health, safety and happiness in the years ahead. WTNH Vice President and General Manager Rich Graziano says

Davis came to Connecticut in 1980 from the Boston area where he had been an award-winning radio news director and talk show host for more than 10 years. He spent several years covering the Massachusetts State Capitol in the early 1970s and was an administrative assistant to the Massachusetts State Senate.

He co-hosted the state’s first Saturday morning news/information/magazine program, “Good Morning Connecticut,” and has filled several anchor slots on various editions of News 8. For most of the 1980s, he could also be heard on the highest-rated weeknight radio call-in program in Connecticut, “Dial Mark Davis” on WTIC AM.

Davis was first to report what many consider Connecticut’s biggest political story of the decade: The resignation of Governor John Rowland in June of 2004.

Before he left, he was covering groundbreaking issues in the state such as the “trucks only” toll plan and the debate surrounding religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations in Connecticut schools.

He was voted best local TV reporter in the state two years in a row by the readers of “Connecticut Magazine.”

Governor Ned Lamont said Davis’ retirement meant Connecticut was “losing a titan in journalism.”

With the retirement of @markdavisWTNH from @WTNH, Connecticut is losing a titan in journalism. Mark has been a trusted source in state politics for several administrations. I hate to see him go, but I wish him and his wife nothing but the best in this new phase of their lives. pic.twitter.com/WEi9eC7bUc — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 30, 2020

More about Davis’ personal interests and hobbies can be found under this station biography.

While News 8 is sad to see him go, we’re wishing him the best of luck on his next journey. Thanks for nearly 40 wonderful years!

From offering up these classic shades to sharing stories about the old days… the Hartford Newsroom hasn’t been the same since March. But @markdavisWTNH has certainly left his imprint on this state. We miss you buddy. Congratulations on your retirement! pic.twitter.com/ZDpww30fXb — Samaia Hernandez (@samaiahernandez) November 30, 2020

Wishing my colleague @markdavisWTNH the very best in retirement! Happy to see he's making a decision to keep his family safe and well. Congratulations! @WTNH https://t.co/IRWEqkuETN — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) November 30, 2020

Davis even received warm wishes from Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.