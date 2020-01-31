Breaking News
Fotis Dulos pronounced dead; Attorney Norm Pattis says his death was ‘not an admission of guilt’
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

Chief State’s Attorney releases report in deadly officer-involved shooting in West Haven

News
Posted: / Updated:

Video above is from a related story

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Chief State’s Attorney’s office has released a preliminary report detailing a deadly officer-involved shooting in West Haven.

The report describes the shooting death of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane, who died on Jan. 15, 2020.

Police said Soulemane stole a ride-sharing car at knifepoint outside of Norwalk AT&T. At some point, he got into an argument with the driver, took control of the vehicle, and then left the driver on the side of the road.

He then led took police and troopers on a chase into West Haven where deadly force was ultimately used after Trooper Brian North asked him to put down the knife and he refused.

The report states that an autopsy was conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Jan. 16. His cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds to the torso and extremities and the manner of death a homicide.

The report does not provide much new detail; however, it did confirm that West Haven police were on scene during the shooting.

The investigation was reassigned to the State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Middlesex that will receive assistance from inspectors from the Division of Criminal Justice.

“The Division of Criminal Justice extends its condolences to Mr. Soulemane’s family and will work to complete this investigation in a timely manner for the benefit of both the family and the police officers involved,” a statement in the report read.

Hours before the report’s release, the Soulemane family sat down with West Haven police to talk about the shooting.

“We now know that there was four to five West Haven police officers that were involved and the chief said that they have already sent their statement to the State Attorney,” said Reverend Boise Kimber with the First Calvary Baptist Church.

West Haven Police Department Chief Joseph Perno told News 8 that his officers were not wearing body cameras that night because the department can’t afford them.

RELATED: CT State Police releases body camera footage from officer-involved shooting in West Haven

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Family of 19-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting sits down, talks with West Haven PD about the incident

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of 19-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting sits down, talks with West Haven PD about the incident"

New Haven shelter pup in Animal Planet's 'Dog Bowl'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven shelter pup in Animal Planet's 'Dog Bowl'"

East Haven man accused of committing bank robbery

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haven man accused of committing bank robbery"

Press conference to discuss teen's death by police to be held at West Haven City Hall

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference to discuss teen's death by police to be held at West Haven City Hall"

1st female fire marshal in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1st female fire marshal in New Haven"

Hamden police issue warning after spike in purse snatching

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden police issue warning after spike in purse snatching"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss