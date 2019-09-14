Child gets finger stuck in school bus seat belt

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — New Fairfield Fire and EMS responded to reports of a child with his finger stuck in a seat belt.

The 5-year-old boy got his finger stuck in a seat belt buckle on the school bus.

According to officials, first responders made several attempts to remove the belt buckle from his finger with oil, ice and a ring cutter. However, due to the length of the entrapment, officials say there was significant edema of his finger.

The buckle was removed with a Dremel tool and a high speed diamond cutter without injuring the child.

According to officials, he kept the buckle as a “souvenir.”