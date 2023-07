BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A 3 year old child has been taken to a local hospital after nearly drowning in a swimming pool on Saturday.

Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management says emergency personnel were called to an address in the 100 block of Summerfield Avenue at 4:39 p.m. The child was given CPR and was breathing when taken to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.