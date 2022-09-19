According to the CDC, when compared with seat belt use alone, a car seat can reduce the risk of injury in a crash by up to 82% for children.

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Any parent knows that installing a car seat can be tricky. That’s why experts across the U.S. are raising awareness about the risks of improperly installed car seats and what seat a child should have according to their age, height and weight.

Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Thanks to car seats and boosters, 325 children under age 5 are saved annually.

Griffin Health teamed up with Safe Kids Greater Naugatuck Valley Monday, the start of National Child Passenger Safety Week, to help parents and guardians learn how to install car seats or boosters right away.

If you’re interested in getting your car seat checked, Safe Kids Greater Naugatuck Valley offers appointments.

“You can call us here,” coalition coordinator Cathi Kellett said. “We will be more than happy to make an appointment and take a look at the install that you did or help you install it for the first time.”

For more information, visit NHTSA.gov/TheRightSeat.