Child who attends YMCA camp in Hamden tests positive for COVID-19; children, counselors in camper’s group required to quarantine

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden/North Haven YMCA announced on Friday that a child who attends YMCA Camp Mountain Laurel in Hamden has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the YMCA, the child last attended the camp on Wednesday, August 12 and camp families have been informed.

The YMCA says that out of an abundance of caution, the Y is requiring that all children and counselors within the group remain at home for 14 days before returning to Camp or any branches of the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA.

Back in July, a camper at a YMCA camp in Burlington tested positive for COVID-19, and the YMCA followed a similar protocol, making all children and counselors within that child’s group to quarantine as well.