WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Families in many communities are finding it hard to find childcare, home, or center-cased, and some are also finding it hard to afford it.

A new study by the Connecticut Association of Human Services (CAHS) found public and private childcare centers in the state are serving 24,000 fewer children than they were before the pandemic and enrollment is about 75 percent capacity as of April.

That’s due in part because of staffing shortages causing some daycares to close classrooms and limit the number of children they can accept to stay within the teacher-child ratios.

Child center advocates say salaries have to increase for workers so there isn’t as much turnover.

“I was just talking to a center director where their normal complement of staff is 110 staff, and they are short 50 right now. They have a whole bunch of closed classrooms and that’s a lot of families, in this case, it’s in New Britain, who don’t have childcare options,” said Merrill Gay, Executive Director of CT Early Childhood Alliance.

The CAHS says state and federal funding could help the situation by providing subsidies to families so they can better afford to pay for daycare and then, in turn, the centers may be able to better afford to pay their staff more money.