NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Some young entrepreneurs took advantage of the hot weather on Saturday, and donated the proceeds to a good cause.

A group of kids from North Branford and North Haven organized a lemonade stand at Rose Orchards, and donated money to “Where The Love Is,” an animal rescue in Hamden.

“We thought that it would be a nice treat so that everyone can come and have some lemonade with the dogs,” said Valentina, one of the young organizers.

The same group of kids organized a lemonade stand last month as well.