(WTNH) – A big children’s mental health bill is being brought out for a vote in the House on Wednesday. It has bipartisan support and includes short-term, long-term, and immediate needs of the kids in our states.

Lawmakers say they focused on those teens who are suffering from mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

“This has touched every economic level, income level, demographic, and this was very important from the beginning,” said State Rep. Tammy Exum, (D) of West Hartford.

“The ability to start serving children in an intensive outpatient program in Waterbury, which sees a service draught. We can help 144 kids by late summer,” said State Rep. Liz Linehan, (D) Chair of the Children’s Committee.

The bill will expand provider access and eliminate prior authorization from a doctor for a person to get immediate inpatient treatment. It also bridges the gap and gives families virtual visits until a permanent solution is found.

This bill has a price tag of $35 million. A companion bill is estimated to cost $25 million. Lawmakers say they are investing a healthier Connecticut.