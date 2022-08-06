NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Chili Fest is back in New Haven after a two-year hiatus.

The festival took over East Shore Park on Saturday afternoon. It’s held by the Community Action Agency of New Haven.

Folks enjoyed beer and chili tastings, along with food trucks and live entertainment. Eighteen cooks from across New England came out to compete for the top chili title before a panel of judges.

“The winners of our event, of red chili, green chili, and salsa will represent the state of Connecticut in the world’s cookoff which is sponsored by International Chili Society in September of 2023.” said Sharon Willard, the organizer of the festival.

The first-place winners also went home with a trophy and a cash prize, up to $500.