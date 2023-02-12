WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Super Bowl wasn’t the only big athletic event on Sunday. There was a big hockey game at Choate Rosemary Hall to raise money for a good cause.

They played sled hockey at the Choate rink. Members of the Choate hockey teams took to sleds to play against a team from the Gaylord Adaptive Sports Program.

“Just seeing how much grit and effort that they put into it – it’s just amazing especially because it seems like a different game – but honestly it’s amazing just seeing how people connect over the sport,” said Cadence Secreto, a player on the Choate girls Varsity hockey team.

All the money raised goes to the Gaylord Sports Association Wolfpack sled hockey team.

“It was a very humbling experience these players are very talented at what they do. I will say that pushing off with just your arms is no easy task,” said Sophia Rodham, a player on the Choate girls Varsity hockey team.

The Wolfpack sled hockey team plays all over the Northeast from September through March.