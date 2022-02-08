CIAC asks Dept. of Public Health to loosen mask mandate on Feb. 10

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is reaching out to state health officials, asking them to loosen the mask mandate for student-athletes.

The CIAC sent a letter to the Department of Public Health asking that it change the current rules on Feb. 10. That’s when the winter championship begins.

The CIAC is requesting that student-athletes can participate in indoor competitions without wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Student-athletes must wear a mask indoors at all times when not actively competing.

