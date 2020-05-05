CIAC cancels all spring sports

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — With Governor Lamont’s announcement Tuesday morning that schools would not reopen for the remainder of the academic year, and classes would be conducted via distance learning only, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced that all spring sports would be canceled as well.

The CIAC issued the following statement on its website:

The CIAC’s consideration for any spring sport experience has always been contingent on the re-opening of schools for in-person instruction. This morning, Governor Lamont ordered the cancellation of in-school classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. Therefore, there will not be a 2020 CIAC spring sports season. The CIAC empathizes with our school communities and the experiences lost due to COVID-19. Our focus is now on completing guidelines for summer contact and resocialization of CIAC sports in the fall. CIAC statement

The CIAC had recently announced the cancellation of spring tournaments and championships.