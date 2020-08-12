CIAC moving forward with plan to play fall sports

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) announced Wednesday afternoon that they will move forward with the plan to play sports this fall.

The CIAC emphasized that the plan is fluid base on how COVID-19 impacts schools and student-athletes. The plan would ivolve practices for fall sports starting as of August 27 in small “cohorts” of no more than 15 students, and full practices beginning as early as September 11.

Games would begin as early as September 24. At this time, the CIAC says fan attendance at games will be dictated by the local school districts’ current operating plan. However, the CIAC Board of Control said its recommendation is to NOT allow in-person fans at games.

The plan itself was released originally on July 31.

The CIAC Board of Control issued a statement Wednesday that reads in part:

The CIAC Board of Control met at 2PM on Wednesday August 12 as part of its planned review of the official fall sports plan, which was approved on July 30. The Board commends the work of the individual CIAC swimming, volleyball, football, field hockey, cross country, and soccer committees for their work in reviewing feedback from administrators, athletic directors, coaches, officials, and medical advisors. Our collective work remains centered on providing safe opportunities for Connecticut student-athletes that support their cognitive, physical, social, emotional, and mental health. We remain committed to a constant state of evaluation and review on current CT COVID metrics, advice from medical and public health experts, and collaboration with our professional colleagues.

CIAC Board of Control

You can see the full plan released by the CIAC below.