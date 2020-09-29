CIAC outlines plans to play high school football in the spring

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) Tuesday released plans for high school football to be played in the spring.

The CIAC’s Board of Control met Tuesday to review the latest sport guidance issued by the

State Department of Health, and created what they are calling a “Second Semester Alternative Season” in which football could be played.

That alternative season would be accommodated by adjusting the dates for traditional winter and spring sports to eliminate conflicts in dates.

The dates for the three seasons to work together would be as follows:

In the announcement Tuesday the CIAC acknowledged that the ability to play football in this new “alternative season” still hinges on supportive COVID-19 metrics in the state.

The announcement also states that the CIAC does not endorse student-athletes playing on independent football teams that some areas have announced in the fall, citing the possibility for “overuse injury.” The city of Meriden, for instance, announced last week that the city would allow for football to be played in the fall.

To full plan to allow for spring football can be viewed below: