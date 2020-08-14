CIAC puts fall sports on hold, extends invitation to meet with Dept. of Public Health

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — One day after the state Department of Public Health (DPH) urging caution in response to the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s plan to go forward with fall sports, the CIAC announced it’s pressing pause on fall sports, pending a meeting with the DPH.

Following today’s CIAC Board of Control meeting, the board extended an invitation to DPH to meet in the coming week to discuss its recommendations for interscholastic athletics. Based on DPH recommendations, the board took the action to pause all in-person interscholastic fall sport activity including conditioning programs which are already underway until Monday, August 24.

The rest of the CIAC statement following the Friday Board of Control meeting states:

CIAC welcomes continued collaboration and input from experts while emphasizing that the safety and health of students is the focus of all decisions. The importance of safely conducting interscholastic athletics remains paramount. Connecticut COVID health metrics show students have been safely participating in athletics across the state throughout the summer and that participation in private or town programs would likely continue throughout the fall if interscholastic opportunities are canceled. While outside programs have had minimal issues thus far, CIAC believes its collaboration with health experts and relationships with its member schools has lead to a plan providing the best alignment with COVID mitigating strategies and creates the best opportunity for a safe and equitable fall sports season. CIAC has been consistent throughout the challenges presented by COVID-19 and will continue to consult with its education partners and medical experts and review positions from state leaders in an effort to create interscholastic athletic plans that align with the educational interests of our member schools and provide the safest athletic experience for Connecticut student-athletes. CIAC statement, Friday Aug 14

CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini posted a video message on twitter following the meeting Friday:

The CIAC decision comes only hours after the city of New Haven announced that many fall sports for New Haven Public Schools are being postponed until Spring 2021.