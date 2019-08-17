Cigna hosting free health screenings in Bristol on Saturday

LIVE NOW /
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A cross-country mobile medical lab is making a stop in Bristol on Saturday.

The Cigna Foundation Health Improvement Tour will offer free health screenings to anyone with or without insurance. Blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and body mass index will all be tested.

The screenings will be held at the Rockwell Park Summerfest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Results are available within minutes and health coaches will also be on hand to offer guidance.

