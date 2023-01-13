GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Now that it’s legal to buy recreational cannabis in the state, the City of Groton wants to make sure no one lights up at their parks or recreational areas.

People are already banned from smoking at city parks and beaches, and this will expand on that, specifically for marijuana or vaping.

“It’s health to the surrounding people, so what individuals do to their own bodies I don’t have an issue with, but when it impacts surrounding environment and surrounding people, that’s where I want to have enforcement to protect the general public,” said Mayor Keith Hendrick, City of Groton.

Consuming marijuana will not be banned in the city, just smoking it in public spaces.