City of Harford listed as one of the rudest cities in the U.S.

(WTNH) — A Connecticut city has made the list of 50 of the rudest cities in America.

From Business Insider, an online poll was administered in October and November asking more than 2,000 American adults to choose five of the rudest cities in America from a list of 50.

Hartford made the list at number 26 with 3.2% of the survey’s participants saying Hartford had “the rudest inhabitants.”

The top three rudest cities listed in the survey are Washington, D.C. at number 3, Los Angeles California at number 2 and New York, New York taking the top spot.

A Smithsonian essay mentioned in the survey points out that New Yorkers may not be rude, just overly familiar with a culture of little to no space for privacy.