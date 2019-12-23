Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

City of Harford listed as one of the rudest cities in the U.S.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Connecticut_State_Capitol,_Hartford_300164

(WTNH) — A Connecticut city has made the list of 50 of the rudest cities in America.

From Business Insider, an online poll was administered in October and November asking more than 2,000 American adults to choose five of the rudest cities in America from a list of 50.

Hartford made the list at number 26 with 3.2% of the survey’s participants saying Hartford had “the rudest inhabitants.”

The top three rudest cities listed in the survey are Washington, D.C. at number 3, Los Angeles California at number 2 and New York, New York taking the top spot.

A Smithsonian essay mentioned in the survey points out that New Yorkers may not be rude, just overly familiar with a culture of little to no space for privacy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

U.S. Census Bureau holding recruitment fair in East Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Census Bureau holding recruitment fair in East Hartford"

Breakfast with Santa

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Breakfast with Santa"

Hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Wethersfield tree company

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Wethersfield tree company"

Holiday curfew at Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Brass Mill Center is a success shoppers, security say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday curfew at Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Brass Mill Center is a success shoppers, security say"

Busy weekend expected on the slopes after days of freezing temps

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Busy weekend expected on the slopes after days of freezing temps"

Civil trial against Fotis Dulos enters second day, tempers flare

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Civil trial against Fotis Dulos enters second day, tempers flare"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss