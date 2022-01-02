City of Milford holding Covid test kit drive-thru distributions on Monday

FILE – A rapid COVID-19 test is taken, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. Delivery of the first batch of the 500 million tests isn’t expected until early January 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford will be holding Covid-19 test kit drive-thru distributions at two locations on Monday.

On Sunday, the city announced that on Janurary 3rd, they will be handing out the test kits from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., or until they distribute all of the kits.

Officials said the State of Connecticut has provided an extremely limited number of COVID-19 test kits to the City of Milford. Distribution will take place at Joseph A. Foran High School and the Walnut Beach Parking Lot.

No vehicles will be permitted on the Joseph A. Foran High School, 80 Foran Road, Milford, CT until 3:00pm.

This first allocation is intended for Milford residents who may be experiencing symptoms, had a recent exposure to an individual who is positive for COVID-19, and/or who have or will be attending larger gatherings in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Individuals should bring proof of residency through an ID and/or Milford beach sticker. Each household will receive one kit (contains two tests) and test kits will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Officials also said that it is anticipated that additional tests will be allocated in January and the City will make announcements upon receipt from the State of Connecticut.