NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New Britain held its Back-to-School Bash Thursday and hundreds of people showed up for the event at Walnut Hill Park.

Over 40 community partners passed out resources to families including uniforms and backpacks. Last month, the Board of Education approved bringing back uniforms to its public schools for students in kindergarten to eighth grade.

The event also allowed students and families to meet with school administrators and the new superintendent of the district.

Signs of back-to-school anxiety and how parents can address it

The New Superintendent of New Britain School District, Dr. Tony Gasper released the following statement about the event:

“This is exactly why I wanted to come to work in this district. It’s such a great turnout by both our families and our staff. The staff is so happy to be here and welcome these families. We want to make a strong connection with these families, so every kid comes to school every day.”

In addition, there were raffle prizes including backpacks and sunglasses. The consolidated school district partnered with the New Britain Parks and Recreation Department and Whitson Culinary Group served free food throughout the evening.