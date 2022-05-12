NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One year ago today the City of New Haven lost a hero, Ricardo Torres Jr., after he put his life on the line to save the lives of those trapped in a burning building.

Torres was a beloved firefighter in the city of New Haven who served with the Dixwell Fire Station. Firefighters at the Dixwell Fire Station will honor the life of their fallen brother Ricardo Torres Jr., one year after his death at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Torres lost his life on May 12 of last year in the early hours of the morning when he ran into a crowded home that was engulfed in flames. Torres was found unconscious on the second floor of the home along with Lieutenant Samod Rankins. Rankins spent 11 days in the Bridgeport Burn Unit recovering from the injuries he suffered in the blaze. Lieutenant Rankins has since join the Hamden Fire Commission.

Ricardo Torres Jr. is remembered as “Tornado Torres” to his fellow firefighters for the the energy he showed at the fire academy. The 30-year-old firefighter from West Haven had dreamt of becoming a firefighter. He left behind a wife and two young boys, one of whom he never had the chance to meet as he was born after he passed away.