City of New Haven issues Halloween guidance; recommends avoiding events like traditional trick or treating

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In a virtual COVID-19 briefing held Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Justin Elicker announced the release of Halloween guidance for the city of New Haven.

That guidance is very much in line with guidance released by the Connecticut Department of Public Health back at the beginning of October. As part of that guidance, the city says that traditional door-to-door trick or treating is not recommended, not are “trunk or treating” events where kids go from car-to-car collecting candy rather than door-to-door.

The guidance does suggest virtual events like vehicle-based parades, drive-thru events where people stay in their cars and drive-in events where kids can collect treat bags.

The guidance also suggests activities like Halloween movie nights, Halloween themed meals at outdoor restaurants and dressing up homes and yards with Halloween themed decorations.

Anyone with questions is asked to visit the city of New Haven’s website here or to call the New Haven Health Department Hotline at 203-946-4949.

