City of New Haven set to host 2019’s Connecticut Big 3 Ballout basketball tournament

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Toni Harp will be joined by basketball promoters on Thursday at New Haven City Hall to announce that New Haven will be hosting 2019’s Connecticut Big 3 Ballout (CB3B) basketball tournament.

The joint announcement for the 3-on-3 basketball tournament will take place on the steps of New Haven City Hall on Church Street at 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to the release, three-person basketball teams from other cities will travel and compete against New Haven teams. The tournament is from August 3 – 4, 2019. Complementing the tournament will be a festival on the New Haven Green on both Saturday and Sunday.

