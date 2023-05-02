WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A historic catholic church in Waterbury is in the process of getting a makeover by a master craftsman from France.

Classical artist Paul Arnesto is painting a mural of the Wedding in Cana at the ceiling of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

Arnesto is known for painting the largest mural in the world in Costa Rica.

He hopes the Waterbury mural will be completed at the end of this year.

“We want to make this almost like a place of refuge, a place of where they can find God, but they can also find an embrace,” Arnesto said.

Arnesto said the mural is in the shape of an eye, and he is painting it in such a way that it raises people up to heaven. Arnesto said the art features people who have devoted themselves to their country.

“It’s like a little cloud of heaven. That’s the idea that to embrace people. Beauty lifts the heart. Beauty moves the spirit. Beauty raises us up. And when you’re in a beautiful place, you just feel you feel beautiful about yourself. This painting illustrates that. That it connects our present day with the church. Art sometimes is considered a luxury. It’s not. It’s an important part of our humanity. And this brings art to everybody,” Arnesto said.