DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) – Clergy from the New Haven area are calling for a man in Deep River to be charged with a hate crime.

Last week, 48-year-old Jameson Chapman was accused of pushing a boy off of a bike. The boy reportedly bumped into Chapman and the video shows an apparent argument between the boy and Chapman.

Another video shows Chapman pushing the boy’s bike over, causing him to fall off of it.

Chapman was charged with breach of peace, risk of injury to a child, and third-degree assault charges.

The clergy is saying they want a hate crime added to the list of charges.

“I don’t think it’s a tough charge to prove because there were little white kids with him, so why didn’t he go push them over,” said Rev. Boise Kimber, President of CT State Missionary Baptist Convention.

“We want to have a conversation to begin a continuous dialogue about how to be more inclusive,” said Angus McDonald Jr., First Selectman of Deep River.

The first selectman told News 8 that what happened doesn’t reflect the entire town. He says the Hands Together campaign started at the Nest Coffee House is more indicative of the community.