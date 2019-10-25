Clinton Crossing Outlets hosting Halloween Spooktacular

Some spooktacular fun on the shoreline!

Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets is hosting their annual Halloween Spooktacular. They’re inviting kids 12 and under to dress up in their costumes and come down for some face painting, live entertainment, a costume contest and treats!

This event is organized by the Clinton Chamber of Commerce and Shoreline Community Women. It runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

