ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas Tree Shops will be closing all their stores, including four in Connecticut unless they find a last-minute buyer.



On Friday, the chain began offering savings on products storewide at their four locations in Orange, Manchester, Waterford and Danbury. The sales featured a variety of products like seasonal decor, outdoor furniture and more.



News 8 spoke with shoppers at the orange location including a woman who came

all the way from the Bronx, New York.

“I feel sad because I come all the time. I find good deals. I find everything I need for every occasion. So, I really feel bad,” said Elsa Diaz, of New York.

“They have stuff that you can’t get anywhere else. It’s like they’re closing all the stores and you have to go online now. And I don’t want to go online. It’s like a Woolworths maybe people remember Woolworths,” said Maggie Salamon of Fairfield.

On Friday, the Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli and Attorney General William Tong advised everyone to use their gift cards before July 21, as CTS announced they will stop honoring them at that date.



