Coast Guard searching for 4 missing fishermen in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — The Coast Guard is searching for four fishermen who went missing approximately 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Officials received word around 1 a.m. Monday from the 82-foot fishing vessel’s (Emmy Rose) emergency position indicating radio beacon.

The boat’s owner reported there were four people aboard, and there were no answers on the vessel’s satellite phone.

The Coast Guard immediately launched a Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and the Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous to search for the Emmy Rose.

Upon arrival to the vessel’s last known position, Coast Guard crews discovered debris and an empty life raft.

The Emmy Rose is homeported in Portland, Maine.

No other information was released.