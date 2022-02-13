COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men in Colchester were freezin’ for a reason this weekend.

These men camped outside on the Colchester Green in tents to raise money for the Colchester Fuel Bank. This is the 13th year they’ve braved the cold for a cause.

They said with so many people out of work, they can’t afford to keep their thermostats at comfortable temperatures and eat or even buy prescriptions.

The founder, Fred Brown, said he’s not sure how much money they’ve raised this year. He said the community helped his team make this happen.

“Thankfully the town, the DPW takes care of bringing us corn and wood pellets,” Brown said. “Restaurant Oz and Bones provided dinner Friday night and Saturday night. the community really takes care of us and we are able to do this and raise money. We’ve got the best of both worlds.”

In 12 years, Freezin’ for a Reason has raised about $140,000.

