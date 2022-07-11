COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Colchester student has won the Doodle for Google Art Contest for the State of Connecticut.

On July 7, Google announced the 54 state and territory winners of the 14th annual Doodle for Google art contest. The contest is a yearly competition where K-12 students submit artwork and incorporate the Google logo.

For Connecticut, Colchester resident Alexandra Skilton was selected as the state’s winner. Her artwork is named Imagine the Worlds. The Bacon Academy student said, “Nothing is as therapeutic as melting into a hundred different lives. From science to fantasy, the experience of reading is always encouraging. No matter the medium, after all the stress pursuing more of the world is magical.”

Skilton is now a candidate to be one of five scholarship-winning national finalists. Voting opens on Tuesday, July 12.

The national finalists will receive a $5,000 college scholarship and the national winner will receive a $30,0000 college scholarship, a technology package for their school worth $50,000, and their artwork featured on Google.com for 24 hours.

