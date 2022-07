COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Alexandra Skilton, a Bacon Academy student was chosen as the Connecticut winner for the 14th annual “Doodle for Google” art contest.

This year’s ‘Doodle for Google’ prompt was “I care for myself by…”, Skilton says she chose to draw the experience of reading because nothing is as therapeutic as melting into 100 different lives! She titled her sketch “Imagine the worlds.”

Alexandra Skilton’s ‘Doodle for Google’ artwork.

You can help her get to the next round and win a scholarship by voting for her artwork here.