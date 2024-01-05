A colder day today as high pressure builds in and some wind drives the wind chill lower. Dry for much of the day tomorrow then the storm that is now pretty far away, arrives here in Connecticut as snow roughly 6-10PM. Snow will be heaviest overnight & Sunday morning. The biggest challenge with this one so far is determining how much mixing or changing occurs at the shoreline & especially southeastern CT. Lower amounts expected with the changing or mixing. It will be windy as well with the snow a bit sticky & wet. It will continue for the afternoon and should be done by 4-7PM. There could be school schedule issues Monday AM. Storm number two comes through Tuesday & Wednesday. This one looks to be mostly heavy rain & very strong winds. Similar to the December rain & wind storm we had. We will keep you updated!

Early this morning: Clear, windy and cold with lows in the upper 10s to mostly in the 20s. Feels like teens for the wind chill.

Today: Sunny, breezy & cold with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Dress for a 20s wind chill!

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cold with a few afternoon flurries. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Snow & a mix developing 6-10PM. All snow & becoming windy overnight.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cold with a few afternoon flurries. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Snow & a mix developing 6-10PM. All snow & becoming windy overnight.

Sunday: Snow with a gusty northeast wind! Tapering late in the afternoon. 4″ to 8″ for much of the state with 2″ to 4″ at the immediate shoreline & southeastern CT. to more in NW & far NE CT. Highs 30-35.

Monday: A slippery start. Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs in the 30s.

Tuesday: Dry for the morning. Snow/ice & rain developing late in the afternoon, changing to Heavy rain at night with flooding possible & very windy. Coastal flooding possible too! Rising temperatures through the night from 30s to 40s to even some 50s.

Wednesday: AM heavy rain & strong wind gusts with a risk for outages again. Falling temps midday-afternoon.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, colder and dry. Highs in the 30s.