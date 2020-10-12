Columbus Day has a different feel around CT amid climate of protests and removal of statues

(WTNH) — The pandemic and changing attitudes mean this Columbus Day has a different feel. So many cities removed Columbus statues earlier this year, but some places are still holding ceremonies.

Italian-American groups in New Haven came together for a ceremony at what used to be the Columbus statue in Wooster Square. “We thought it was very important that the various societies get together this morning and place a wreath there,” said Italian-American Heritage Group President Louis Pane.

Back in June, the fight over the Columbus statue turned ugly in New Haven as both sides came face to face. The statue did come down, just like in so many places.

The very next week, Hartford avoided heated crowds by having crews start removing its Columbus statue around 3:30 a.m. “Given the climate, we just thought it was best to remove it at this point,” said Hartford Public Works Director Michael Looney at the time.

More than three months after that one-ton statue was carted away, the pedestal is still empty. Some Hartford leaders are now looking at even renaming the busy Columbus Boulevard.

Native Americans celebrated when New London leaders decided to take down the Columbus statue there in June. It had already been vandalized with red paint.

Middletown removed its Columbus statue in June, but that was planned anyway as part of a riverfront construction project.

What was not planned was someone decapitating the Columbus statue in Waterbury. Police arrested a New York man after he allegedly tried to sell the statue’s nose.

RELATED: News 8 obtains surveillance video of the beheading of Waterbury’s Christopher Columbus statue

Norwich had a monument with a carving of Columbus and names of Italian immigrants. In June, they announced they would get rid of the Columbus carving. “We want to honor the people who were on that monument and not have to deal with the issues surrounding Columbus,” explained Norwich’s Italian Heritage Cultural Committee Vice President Frank Manfretti, at the time.

Which is just what New Haven is trying to do. In the wake of that heated debate, Mayor Justin Elicker is trying out a different name for today, tweeting: “Today is the City’s first annual Italian Heritage Day. Take a moment today to reflect on the many contributions and lasting cultural impact that Italian immigrants have made in the New Haven community.”

Today is the City’s first annual Italian Heritage Day. Take a moment today to reflect on the many contributions and lasting cultural impact that Italian immigrants have made in the New Haven community. Today, we are still a vibrant immigrant community. Have a safe holiday, #NHV! pic.twitter.com/jM3dAYbUKu — Mayor Justin Elicker (@MayorElicker) October 12, 2020

Folks in Wooster Square say it’s still Columbus Day to them, and they think the Columbus statue will be coming back, as well.

“You know what? We’ll have our day in court somewhere down the line, and if that happens, we will see what happens here in New Haven,” Pane said, after the wreath-laying ceremony.

A Bridgeport city council member attending New Haven’s ceremony told the crowd that his city is well on its way to putting a Columbus statue back up after it was removed earlier this year.