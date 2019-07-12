Come August, CT Big Y stores will not carry plastic bags

(WTNH) — Starting August 1st, Big Y Supermarkets will no longer have plastic bags.

At all 80 Connecticut and Massachusetts stores during the month of August, Big Y will offer discounts on reusable bags as customers transition away from plastic. If you forget reusable bags, Big Y will charge ten cents for paper bags.

Big Y estimates they use 100 million plastic bags every year.

