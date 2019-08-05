Comey to President Trump on recent mass shootings: “You owe us more than condolences sent via Twitter.”

(WTNH) — Former FBI Director James Comey is calling out President Trump in a scathing New York times op-ed piece in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton shootings.

Comey wrote, “You owe us more than condolences sent via Twitter. You must stop trying to unleash and exploit the radioactive energy of racism.”

On Sunday, Trump tweeted condolences: “God bless the people of El Paso, Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.”

In a separate tweet, Trump ordered U.S. flags be flown at half-staff as “a mark of solemn respect” for the victims of the tragedies.

