Communities urging federal government to take action on the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) – Communities in the Naugatuck valley are urging the federal government to take action on a problematic dam in Seymour.

Environmental experts ay the Kinneytown Dam in the Naugatuck River blocks fish from traveling upstream to spawn. The dam, owned by Hydroland, has been issued an order from the feds to fix the fish ladder.

If they don’t, the company could lose its license, but area leaders say the dam barely produces any energy.

“The generating facility in Ansonia burned down in 2010. This Seymour plant has been offline for years. What we’re watching here is slow-motion abandonment and I don’t want to see it turn into another Brown Field,” said Rick Dunne, Executive Director of the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments.

The company has not yet responded to the federal order. Regional leaders say restoring that fish habitat would not only boost the ecosystem but the economy too.