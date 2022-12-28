NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A stretch of Washington Avenue in North Haven was lined with people today who were paying their respects and witnessing the procession for a fallen hero.

The body of firefighter Matthias Wirtz was escorted from the medical examiner’s office in Farmington to the North Haven Funeral Home.

With a flag flying overhead, community members and fellow first responders gathered outside the North Haven Funeral Home on Wednesday to pay their respects to Wirtz.

“It’s the least I can do,” said David Milano of North Haven. “Just to see it, it’s amazing.”

Wirtz died in the line of duty on Monday while responding to a fire on Quinnipiac Avenue. The state’s chief medical examiner determined he died of heart disease.

Wirtz was a decorated veteran firefighter serving North Haven for more than two decades.

“He’s ready to put his life on the line, all of them,” Milano said. “Sometimes we take it for granted.”

The procession on Wednesday started at the medical examiner’s office in Farmington. Highway overpasses were lined with firefighters as a way to honor this fallen hero. 8-year-old Zander Spetland was among those who witnessed the tribute to Wirtz.

“My dad worked with Maa,” Spetland said. “He was hired with Matt, he went to 9/11 with Matt.”

Dressed as a firefighter, Spetland hopes to one day wear the uniform too.

“They save people’s lives, and they do the opposite of what people would do if there’s a fire,” Spetland said.

Wirtz is remembered for his generosity. He had a big smile and an unwavering devotion to his community.

He is survived by his mother, wife, and three stepchildren.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be released on Wednesday.