Community rallies around Hartford barbershop robbed of supplies

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are on the lookout for thieves who recently robbed a beloved Hartford barbershop. What happened next can be described as a miracle.

“I opened the door, saw the air conditioner hanging. I got scared,” said Peter Tsakiris.

Surveillance footage shows the moment thieves pushed in the AC unit before making their way inside Peter’s Unisex hairstyling last week.

“We had some second-hand tools just in case if something breaks you have something to go on, but they took all that too,” Tsakiris said.

80-year-old Peter Tsakiris has been in business since 1972. His latest shop with partner Javiar Negron is on Maple Avenue in Hartford’s historic south end.

Hartford police say thieves made away with $10,000 worth of equipment. Then a miracle happened. Within one day, Tsakiris was back to business.

“We have a barber supplier, which we saw it on TV, and he was here before we got here. He brought a whole van loaded with tools and he opened the slider door on the van, and he said, ‘Leo, Peter, jump in and start picking up whatever you need.’ That was amazing. I didn’t even expect that,” Tsakiris said.

A handful of local barbers also stepped up with even more donations.

“I went from zero to one hundred in one week. I thought I was going to be out of business for a while, but it didn’t turn out like that. A lot of people out there are helping out,” Negron said.

Cutting hair is an intimate business. Over the years, clients become family. A family that takes care of its own.

“I’ve been seeing Pete since I was 16 and I’m 70, so it’s a long time. He’s the only one who’s cut my hair in that amount of time. I’m glad the community came together for him. He’s been here a long time, from Farmington Avenue to Broad Street,” said Rich Kupisz.

Tsakiris is already technically retired and even after this scare, he says it’ll take a force as strong as Mother Nature to stop him.