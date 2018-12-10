Connecticut State Police Master Sergeant Kevin Stratton wins Cornelius Driscoll Award Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kevin Stratton (center) is the winner of the 2018 Cornelius Driscoll Award for public service. (Ken Melech / WTNH) [ + - ] Video

(WTNH) - News 8 is celebrating all things Irish all year round!

Already, we are thinking ahead to the 2019 Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade.

On Monday, the recipient of the Cornelius Driscoll Award was announced at Anthony's Ocean View in New Haven.

Kevin Stratton, a master sergeant for the Connecticut State Police was named this year's winner.

He started his police career back in 1997.

Stratton will be presented the award on March 2nd at the St. Patrick's Day Parade Ball.