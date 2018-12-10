Community

Connecticut State Police Master Sergeant Kevin Stratton wins Cornelius Driscoll Award

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 06:18 PM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 06:18 PM EST

(WTNH) - News 8 is celebrating all things Irish all year round!

Already, we are thinking ahead to the 2019 Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade.

On Monday, the recipient of the Cornelius Driscoll Award was announced at Anthony's Ocean View in New Haven.

Related Content: The history of the Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade

Kevin Stratton, a master sergeant for the Connecticut State Police was named this year's winner.

He started his police career back in 1997.

Stratton will be presented the award on March 2nd at the St. Patrick's Day Parade Ball.

