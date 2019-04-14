Community

Heav'nly Donuts Car Show and Food Drive collects donations for Spooner House

By:

Posted: Apr 14, 2019 06:58 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 14, 2019 06:58 PM EDT

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) - The weather held out on Sunday for the Heav'nly Donuts Car Show and Food Drive!

All of the food collected will go to the Spooner House. 

Donations are on pace to beat last year's numbers. 

Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons was there!

Meteorologist Ashley Baylor was also on hand donating as well!

