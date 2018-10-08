Community

Keith Kountz stops by Promising Scholars Fund Golf Tournament in Orange

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 01:56 PM EDT

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) - Monday morning certainly was not the greatest day to play golf, but that did not stop the golfers from taking part in a wonderful event at Race Brook Country Club in Orange.

The 16th annual Promising Scholars Fund Golf Tournament supports outstanding high school seniors in the area, who are on their way to college.

News 8's Keith Kountz got a chance to say 'hi' to the players before they hit the course on Monday at the country club at 246 Derby Avenue.  

For more details on the Promising Scholars Fund, click here.                        
 

